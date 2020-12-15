Drug Dealer In New Haven-To-Fitchburg Trafficking Ring Gets 10 Years In Prison

An ex-convict from Hamden was sentenced to over 10 years in prison and eight years of post-supervision release for his part in a narcotics trafficking ring.

Frank "FL" Carr, 53, provided a kilogram of cocaine to the leader of a drug trafficking network in March of 2019 and sold crack-cocaine to undercover FBI agents on two occasions in May and June, according to the office of U.S. Attorney John H. Durham. Carr sold 78 grams of crack to agents for $3,000 during one of these exchanges, police said.

On July 9 of 2019, Carr and 24 other individuals associated with the "Island Brothers" street gang in New Haven were indicted for 15 charges related to crack-cocaine by a grand jury, according to Durham. The controlled purchase from Carr was part of a larger-scale investigation by FBI agents and New Haven Police to investigate the gang's drug trafficking and acts of violence using court-order wiretaps and undercover drug deals, police said.

Investigators discovered that the New Haven gang had developed a base of operation in Fitchburg, Massachusetts and that there was another drug trafficking network in the area that distributed heroin, police said.

Carr has been behind bars since July 10 of 2019, and pled guilty on Wednesday, Oct. 28 to one count of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of 28 grams or more of cocaine base. He accrued an additional obstruction of justice charge after allegedly asking a potential witness in his trial to give false information in his testimony that would exonerate him.

This is Carr's third federal conviction; he was sentenced to 60 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in 1996, and sentenced to another 63 months in prison for distributing heroin in 2013.

His criminal history, according to Durham's office, includes state convictions for manslaughter with a firearm, weapons possession charges and drug offenses.

