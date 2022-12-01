Contact Us
Breaking News: CT Man, 76, Charged With Possession Of Child Porn, Police Say
Driver, Passenger Killed After Car Crashes Down Embankment On I-91 In North Haven, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The area of the fatal crash. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash and Google Maps street view

Connecticut State Police are asking the public for help identifying two people who were killed in a single-car crash.

The crash took place in New Haven County on I-91 in North Haven around 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30 near Exit 12.

Police said a 2011 Hyundai Sonata was traveling northbound on I-91 when it passed the off-ramp and ran off the road to the right. 

The car then traveled down an embankment and collided with a tree, causing the car to catch on fire, state police said.

State police said both the driver and passenger suffered fatal injuries as a result and were pronounced dead on the scene.

The identity of the two is unknown at this time, but the vehicle was registered to a woman from Milford, state police said.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information pertinent to this investigation is asked to contact Trooper Rickey Cyr at 203-393-4200 or at rickey.cyr@ct.gov

Furthermore, if you have a vehicle equipped with a dash cam, and you were driving through the area at the time of the collision, you are also asked to contact Cyr.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.