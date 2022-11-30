Driver From West Haven Dies After Crashing Into Semi In 1-95 Milford Rest Area

A 63-year-old man died after crashing a car into a semi-truck at a rest area in Connecticut.

The crash happened in New Haven County in the Milford Rest Area on I-95 southbound near Exit 41 at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Connecticut State Police reported.

Police said a 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S struck the rear of a 2016 Freightliner Tractor that was stopped in the fire lane of the rest area.

Authorities said it is not known why the Nissan struck the Freightliner.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as Brian Lambert, of West Haven, was killed in the crash, authorities said.

Police said the driver of the Freightliner, a 31-year-old man from Paterson, New Jersey, reported no injuries.

