Contact Us
New Haven Daily Voice serves Hamden, Meriden, Milford, New Haven, Wallingford, Waterbury & West Haven
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: CT Man, 76, Charged With Possession Of Child Porn, Police Say
Police & Fire

Driver From West Haven Dies After Crashing Into Semi In 1-95 Milford Rest Area

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Milford Rest Area on I-95
Milford Rest Area on I-95 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 63-year-old man died after crashing a car into a semi-truck at a rest area in Connecticut.

The crash happened in New Haven County in the Milford Rest Area on I-95 southbound near Exit 41 at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Connecticut State Police reported.

Police said a 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S struck the rear of a 2016 Freightliner Tractor that was stopped in the fire lane of the rest area.

Authorities said it is not known why the Nissan struck the Freightliner. 

The driver of the Nissan, identified as Brian Lambert, of West Haven, was killed in the crash, authorities said. 

Police said the driver of the Freightliner, a 31-year-old man from Paterson, New Jersey, reported no injuries.

to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.