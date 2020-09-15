Dirt Bike Rider Badly Injured In Crash While Allegedly Performing A 'Wheelie'

A New Haven dirt-bike rider is in apparent paralysis following a motor vehicle accident on Monday, Sept. 14, just before midnight.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, was allegedly riding without the bike’s headlight on and doing a wheelie when the collision happened, New Haven Police said.

The crash occurred on Canal Street near Foote Street in the Dixwell neighborhood of New Haven. The 27-year-old dirt bike rider was going southbound on Canal Street when an oncoming northbound motorist in a sedan “started a left turn maneuver” onto Foote, police said. They collided in the intersection.

The dirt bike rider suffered head trauma and was unable to move his arms and legs, police said. He was transported to the hospital for treatment. Paralysis is suspected, though the extent is unknown, police said.

The driver of the sedan was a 32-year-old, New Haven woman, police said. She reported the accident to the police when it happened. She complained of having a head injury and glass in her eyes. She was also transported to the hospital. She has been treated and released, police said.

The crash is under investigation, police said. If anyone has information about the incident, they are asked to call police at (203) 946-6316.

