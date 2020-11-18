Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
New Haven Daily Voice serves New Haven, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

New Haven Daily Voice serves New Haven, CT

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: CT Testing Positivity Rate Increases To 5.98 Percent; Rundown Of Cases By Communities
Police & Fire

CT Sex Offender Arrested For Third Time This Year On 'Lewdness' Charges

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Francis Scott Keen
Francis Scott Keen Photo Credit: CT Sex Offender Registry

A Connecticut man who has been arrested twice this year for “lewd acts” has just been arrested a third time on the same charge.

Francis Scott Keen, 66, of Naugatuck, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 17, around 7 p.m. near the downtown Naugatuck green, police said.

Police were dispatched to the area for a report of a “male masturbating in public,” according to CT Post.

When police arrived on the scene they allegedly found Keen partially dressed as well as a witness who reported seeing Keen fondled himself at the Salem School.

Keen has been charged with public indecency. He is a registered sex offender with convictions in 1998 and 2010 for fondling himself in front of children.

Keen was arrested for lewd behavior in June and August of this year as well, the CT Post said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

New Haven Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.