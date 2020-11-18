CT Sex Offender Arrested For Third Time This Year On 'Lewdness' Charges

A Connecticut man who has been arrested twice this year for “lewd acts” has just been arrested a third time on the same charge.

Francis Scott Keen, 66, of Naugatuck, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 17, around 7 p.m. near the downtown Naugatuck green, police said.

Police were dispatched to the area for a report of a “male masturbating in public,” according to CT Post.

When police arrived on the scene they allegedly found Keen partially dressed as well as a witness who reported seeing Keen fondled himself at the Salem School.

Keen has been charged with public indecency. He is a registered sex offender with convictions in 1998 and 2010 for fondling himself in front of children.

Keen was arrested for lewd behavior in June and August of this year as well, the CT Post said.

