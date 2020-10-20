Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: NY Discourages Non-Essential Travel To, From NJ, CT; Adds Two States To Advisory
CT Man Arrested, Charged With Not Wearing Mask

Kristin Palpini
Ciriello
Ciriello Photo Credit: Waterbury PD

A man who didn't wear a face mask when he went into a Connecticut police station has been arrested.

Mark Ciriello, 48, of Waterbury, was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Waterbury Police Station on charges of first-degree criminal trespass and violation of governor’s executive COVID-19 order - not wearing a mask when required to, according to WFSB.

There were two events that led to Cirello’s arrest.

On Saturday, Cirello went to the Waterbury Police Station twice. The first time Cirello allegedly did not wear a mask and asked about his car being towed. Later that day, Ciriello went back to the station, allegedly again without a mask, regarding the car.

An officer allegedly told Ciriello multiple times to exit the lobby and use the front desk intercom in the foyer, but he refused and began to cuss and yell. A second officer allegedly ordered Ciriello out of the foyer, but he refused that as well.

Ciriello was arrested and released on a promise to appear in court.

