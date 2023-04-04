COVID-19 $500K Fraud Scheme: West Haven Man Who Conspired With State Rep Gets 8-Year Sentence

A 50-year-old Connecticut man convicted of using his businesses to swindle nearly $500,000 in COVID-19 relief fund cash with the help of a former state representative will spend the next eight years behind bars, authorities said.

New Haven County resident John Trasacco, of West Haven, was sentenced to 96 months in prison on Monday, April 3, after being convicted of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud in December, the US Attorney for Connecticut said. The judge also ruled Trasacco must pay $143,994 in restitution.

Trasacco was accused of working with Michael DiMassa, a former Democratic state representative who also worked for the city of West Haven, in a scheme to funnel federal COVID-19 relief cash through his businesses, the prosecutor said.

Trasacco filed several fake invoices to the city of West Haven through his companies — L & H Company and JIL Sanitation Services — for work they never completed and equipment they never bought, federal authorities said.

The businesses claimed to have cleaned several municipal and school buildings, including one abandoned years prior, and purchased thousands of dollars worth of personal protective equipment.

The companies filed for $431,982 in reimbursement through the Coronavirus Relief Fund and Economic Security Act, programs which DiMassa administered for West Haven, prosecutors said.

DiMassa pleaded guilty to three counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and agreed to repay $1,216,541.80 in money he misappropriated, prosecutors said. He has not been sentenced yet.

Two other people, including DiMassa’s wife, Lauren DiMassa, have pleaded guilty to their involvement in the fraud scheme, as well, authorities said.

