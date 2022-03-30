Contact Us
Couple Found Dead In Seymour Home, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Manners Avenue in Seymour
Investigators believe a Connecticut couple found dead in their home likely died in a murder-suicide.

Police received a report of two deceased senior citizens at their New Haven County home in Seymour, located on Manners Avenue, at about 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, according to the Seymour Police Department. 

Officers responded to the scene and spoke with the couple's son, who said he was worried about his parents and couldn't get in touch with them, and he went to their home and found them dead.

Police determined that there was no danger to the public, and the couple likely died in a domestic-related murder-suicide, authorities said. 

The identities of the two have not been released. 

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

