Cops: Firefighters Injured After Fiery Crash, Driver Charged

A Connecticut man was arrested after two firefighters and a tractor-trailer driver were injured during a fiery crash on I-91.

The crash took place in New Haven County around 11:15 p.m., on I-91 southbound in New Haven.

According to Connecticut State Police, the New Haven Fire department was responding to a motor vehicle collision, a black BMW driven by Wilton Ketter, age 22, of West Haven, side-swipe a tractor-trailer along with a passenger car, then spun out striking a New Haven Fire truck.

The fire truck was blocking the right center and right lane due to the prior motor vehicle collision ahead, state police said.

Police said the impact resulted in the BMW bursting into flames. Two firemen were inside the fire truck at the time of the collision and were transported to Saint Raphael's for possible injuries.

Ketter was extricated from the burning vehicle and transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for minor injuries. The tractor-trailer operator was also transported to Yale New Haven for possible injuries, state police said.

While investigating, it was determined that the BMW was being driven with a license plate that was canceled and belong to a Honda Accord. A firearm without a serial number was also discovered inside the BMW, police added.

The investigation also found that Ketter was not permitted to carry a weapon.

He was taken into custody at the hospital and charged with:

Operating an unregistered vehicle

Falsify Marker/license

Failure to drive in the proper lane

Fail Slow for emergency vehicle

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Illegal possession of a weapon in a vehicle

Failure to have insurance

Carrying a dangerous weapon

Ketter was released after posting a $20,000 bond.

