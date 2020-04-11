Brother Suspected Of Killing Sister's Ex In CT Arrested In Florida

A man wanted for murdering his sister's boyfriend in Connecticut was extradited from Florida, according to the Waterbury Police Department.

Ramon Ocasio, 35, was reportedly located by United States Marshals in Orlando on Wednesday, Oct. 14, nearly four months after the July 13 shooting. Waterbury detectives applied for and were arrest warrant for Ocasio after he drove away from the scene of the crime in a vehicle with Florida license plates.

Ocasio was brought back to Connecticut on Thursday, Oct. 29, where he was charged with murder and firearms crimes.

According to police, 48-year-old William Charles David was found dead in the driveway of an address on John Street in Waterbury by officers responding to reports of shots fired in the area, and a handgun was recovered at the scene. A medical examiner found gunshot wounds in David's head, torso and arm, said police.

Detectives determined that Ocasio had arrived at his sister's apartment, where he had been living periodically, and confronted David.

Police said David left the apartment and went outside to the driveway, while Ocasio went out onto the apartment's second-floor rear porch. Ocasio then shot the victim several times from the porch before driving away eastbound on Green Street in his red Ford F-150 pickup truck with Florida plates.

Ocasio is being held on a $1.5 million bond.

