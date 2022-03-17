Contact Us
Police & Fire

Body Found On New Haven Roadway, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Springside Avenue in New Haven.
Springside Avenue in New Haven. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are awaiting an autopsy report after a  woman's body was found on a Connecticut road near a wooded area.

The woman was found around noon on Wednesday, March 16 in New Haven on the side of Springside Avenue.

Police, who have not been identified the woman, are awaiting autopsy results on Thursday, March 17, before releasing additional information, said Officer Scott Shumway, of the New Haven Police.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.