Body Found On New Haven Roadway, Police Say

Police are awaiting an autopsy report after a woman's body was found on a Connecticut road near a wooded area.

The woman was found around noon on Wednesday, March 16 in New Haven on the side of Springside Avenue.

Police, who have not been identified the woman, are awaiting autopsy results on Thursday, March 17, before releasing additional information, said Officer Scott Shumway, of the New Haven Police.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

