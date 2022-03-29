Authorities Respond To Gas Leak, Explosion In Seymour

Police have responded to a gas leak and explosion in a Connecticut town.

At 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, police in in New Haven County asked those in Seymour to avoid the area of Maple Street and Pearl Street.

The fire department is investigating an active gas leak and explosion in that area, the Seymour Police Department said.

Authorities did not provide further details about the explosion.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.