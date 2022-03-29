Contact Us
New Haven Daily Voice serves Hamden, Meriden, Milford, New Haven, Wallingford, Waterbury & West Haven
Return to your home site

Menu

New Haven Daily Voice serves Hamden, Meriden, Milford, New Haven, Wallingford, Waterbury & West Haven

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Cyberattack Targets Bradley Airport's Website
Police & Fire

Authorities Respond To Gas Leak, Explosion In Seymour

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
At 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, the Seymour Police Department in New Haven County asked people to avoid the area of Maple Street and Pearl Street.
At 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, the Seymour Police Department in New Haven County asked people to avoid the area of Maple Street and Pearl Street. Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

Police have responded to a gas leak and explosion in a Connecticut town.

At 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, police in in New Haven County asked those in Seymour to avoid the area of Maple Street and Pearl Street.

The fire department is investigating an active gas leak and explosion in that area, the Seymour Police Department said.

Authorities did not provide further details about the explosion.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.