Attempted Milford Carjacker Found Hiding Under Vehicle, Police Say

A Connecticut man was found hiding under a vehicle with a pipe wrapped in a towel after allegedly attempting to pull off a carjacking.

The incident took place in New Haven County on Saturday, April 1 at the CVS at 734 Bridgeport Ave., in Milford.

Milford Police responded to the CVS parking lot after receiving word of the attempted carjacking. Upon arrival, the victim told officers they were putting their bags in the car when they felt someone grab their arm and place an object on the side of their chest, said the Milford Police.

The man, identified as Cedric Young, age 43, of New Haven, told the victim to give him their keys or he was going to hurt them, police said.

Police said the victim began to fight with Young to create distance from the potential weapon. Young then pushed the victim into the vehicle, trying to grab their keys.

The victim was able to get away and Young ran down Bridgeport Avenue, police said.

Police then provided responding officers with a description of Young and they began canvassing the area. With the help of K9 Mack, he was located a short distance away hiding under a vehicle.

He was apprehended without incident and was positively identified as the robbery suspect, police said.

Police said a grey T-shirt with a metal pipe wrapped inside was found in his possession, which was the weapon used in the robbery.

Young was charged with:

Criminal attempt/ robbery

Breach of peace

Threatening

He was held on a $150,000 bond.

