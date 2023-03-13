Attempted Assault With Rock: Suspect On Loose In Car With Stolen Plates In Naugatuck

Police are searching for a woman who allegedly tried attacking a victim with a rock after a motor vehicle collision in New Haven County.

The incident in Naugatuck on Old Waterbury Turnpike, according to Naugatuck Police, who shared photos of the suspect on Sunday, March 12.

According to the department, the suspect was involved in a motor vehicle crash with another vehicle. After the collision, she then got out of her car, picked up a rock, and used it to smash the windshield of the other vehicle.

The woman then attempted to hit the victim with the rock, police said.

The suspect was last seen driving away from the scene in an earlier model black Acura MDX that had NY plates reading EGM9191, which did not belong to the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5222.

