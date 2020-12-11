Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Arrested: Woman Accused Of Throwing Hot Coffee In Man's Face, Roughing Up Child

Police have arrested a Milford woman accused of roughing up a child and throwing hot coffee in a man’s face among other allegations.

On Thursday, Dec. 10, police arrested Stephanie Dearborn, 25, of Boston Post Road was arrested around 6:15 p.m. on two outstanding warrants, Milford Police said.

The warrants stem from two October incidents.

First, Dearborn is accused of lifting a juvenile up by their shirt collar, pushing them against a glass door, and later attempting to hit the child with closed fists, police said. She also allegedly pushed the child to the ground and hit their bicycle twice with a motor vehicle as she was leaving the encounter, police said.

In another October incident, Dearborn allegedly went to the home of a man she knows, hit him, threw hot coffee in his face, and tackled him to the ground, police said.

Dearborn has been charged with reckless endangerment, two counts of assault in the third degree, risk of injury to a minor, and two counts of breach of peace in the second degree.

Dearborn had a court date scheduled for Friday, Dec. 11.

