8 Connecticut People Charged In Five-State, Retail Crime-Spree

Eight Connecticut people who allegedly went on a five-state, retail-stealing crime spree have been indicted on six charges the U.S. Attorney's Office Connecticut announced Thursday, Oct. 1.

.The eight people accused of robbing multiple retailers using a grab-and-dash method are:

Paige James, aka “Ishaya James,” 27, of Hartford

Jahlil Parrott, aka “Stretch,” 23, of Windsor

Andres Barclett aka “Coolie,” 26, of Hartford

Aysia Ryan, 21, of Windsor

William Tisdol, 20, of Hartford

Jordan Braithwaite, 23, of New Britain

Jezenia Miller, 21, of Hartford

Tashanique Blizzard, 25, of Hartford.

Each person has been charged by, grand jury indictment, with one count each of conspiracy to transport and possess stolen property - a felony that carries a maximum prison sentence of five years, the U.S. Attorney's Office, Connecticut said.

Additionally, James, Parrott, Barclett, Braithwaite, and Blizzard were charged with one or more counts each of interstate transportation of stolen property, which carries a sentence of up to ten years in prison.

Stores the crew is accused of burglarizing include Polo Ralph Lauren, T.J. Maxx, Balenciaga, Burberry, Macy’s, Marshalls, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Tommy Hilfiger, and other stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York, said Connecticut United States Attorney John H. Durham.

The group would reportedly enter retail stores while a getaway car waited outside, grabbed as much as they could, and then ran back to the car without paying, according to authorities.

James, Parrott, Barclett, and Ryan are still on the run from law enforcement; those with knowledge of their whereabouts are asked to call the FBI at 203-996-4132 or 860-993-5499.

