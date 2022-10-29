3 New Haven Men Wanted For Armed Carjacking Nabbed After Police Pursuit In Milford

Three Connecticut men have been charged in connection with two armed carjackings following a police pursuit.

The incident took place in New Haven County around 2:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 28 in Milford.

According to Milford Police, officers initiated a traffic stop for motor vehicle violations after it was determined the car was used in two armed carjackings in the surrounding area.

Instead of stopping, the car fled onto I-95 southbound, left the highway at Exit 35, and immediately entered I-95 northbound, Milford Police said.

The vehicle exited I-95 and went eastbound on Boston Post Road until it became disabled utilizing tire deflation devices near Peck Lane, police said.

Police said two of the suspects, later identified as Levante Player, age 20, and Tyshawn Stanley, age 21, both of New Haven attempted to flee the vehicle on foot but were apprehended. Stanley was apprehended by the police K-9.

A handgun with one round in the chamber was seized, police said.

A Connecticut State Police trooper located the third suspect, later identified as Kevin Wilfong-Dixon, age 21, New Haven, hiding near a dumpster near Pilgrim Furniture Store, at 1755 Boston Post Road.

Player and Stanley were held on a $75,000 bond and charged with:

Larceny

Conspiracy to commit larceny

Interfering with a police officer

Weapons in vehicle

Conspiracy to commit weapons in a motor vehicle

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Conspiracy to commit carrying a pistol without a permit

Wilfong-Dixon was held on a $100,000 bond and charged with:

Larceny

Conspiracy to commit larceny

Interfering with a police officer

Weapons in vehicle

Conspiracy to commit weapons in a motor vehicle

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Conspiracy to commit carrying a pistol without a permit

Engaging police in pursuit

Police did not offer information regarding the armed carjackings.

