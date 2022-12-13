3 Juveniles Accused Of Snatching Purses In New Haven County While Traveling In Stolen Car

Three juveniles are facing numerous charges after police said they committed robberies in Connecticut while traveling in a stolen car.

A Toyota Prius was stolen from Cumberland Farms in the New Haven County town of Wallingford at about 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, the Meriden Police Department said.

The Toyota was then used in robberies over the next several hours in Hamden, New Haven, Wallingford, and Meriden, authorities reported.

Authorities received a report of a robbery in progress in Meriden in the parking lot of Townline Square, located at 533 South Broad St., at about 8:30 p.m., police said.

The driver of a Toyota had reportedly driven dangerously close to a woman while she carried items she had purchased to her car.

The victim believed the driver was deliberately trying to strike her, police said.

According to the report, the occupants of the Toyota reached out of the car and attempted unsuccessfully to grab the woman's purse.

They ultimately were able to steal a shopping bag from her hands before speeding off, police said.

About 10 minutes later, the juveniles tried to snatch a purse from a woman walking in the parking lot of Stop and Shop, located at 485 Broad St., authorities said.

After trying unsuccessfully to grab a purse that was covered by her coat, the back seat passenger grabbed a bag the victim was wearing across her body, which caused her to be dragged a short distance by the vehicle, police reported.

The victim suffered minor injuries in the incident, authorities said.

Later that night, the Toyota led Connecticut State Police and members of other agencies on a pursuit, which ended in a felony stop on the Berlin Turnpike in Meriden shortly before 11 p.m., authorities said.

The three juveniles were arrested on charges such as robbery, assault, and reckless endangerment, police said.

Police said due to the ages of the suspects, their identities can't be released.

