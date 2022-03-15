25-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Middlebury Crash

A 25-year-old Fairfield County man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on I-84.

The crash happened in the New Haven County town of Middlebury at about 8:10 p.m. on Monday, March 14, according to Connecticut State Police.

A 2003 International 4000 Series 4300 was driving slowly in the left lane on I-84 westbound near Exit 16 when a 2019 Ford Transit-150 struck the rear of the truck, police reported.

Both vehicles came to an uncontrolled rest in the grassy median, police said.

The driver of the Ford, a 25-year-old Newtown man, was hospitalized with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The driver of the International, a 59-year-old North Haven man, was not injured, police reported.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Authorities asked witnesses to call Trooper Quaglino at 203-267-2200.

