23-Year-Old Woman Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash On I-91 In North Haven

A 23-year-old Connecticut woman was killed in a crash after hitting a car and being thrown from her vehicle onto the roadway where she was hit by a tractor-trailer.

The crash took place in New Haven County around 9 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18, on I-91 southbound near Exit 9 in North Haven.

According to Connecticut State Police, Cassandra Leigh Carlson, of North Haven, was driving a Subaru WRX Premium in the left center lane when she hit a Honda Accord traveling in front of her at a high rate of speed.

The impact caused both vehicles to spin out of control and hit the metal guard rail, state police said.

State Police said Carlson was thrown from the Subaru onto the roadway and was run over by a tractor-trailer that was driving in the left center lane.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

The driver of the Honda sustained minor injuries; the driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, police added.

Both sides of the highway were shut down for several hours following the crash, it has since reopened.

State police are asking any witnesses to the crash, including those with dashcam videos, to contact Trooper Marissa Mach at 203-393-4200.

