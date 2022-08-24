18-Year-Old From Naugatuck Killed In Single-Vehicle Waterbury Crash

An 18-year-old man was killed after losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a metal beam guardrail on a busy Connecticut roadway, state police said.

New Haven County resident Rian Andrade, of Naugatuck, was killed around 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23 on Route 8 in Waterbury.

According to Connecticut state police, Andrade was driving a Honda motorcycle when for unknown reasons, he veered to the left, drove through the grass median, and collided with the metal beam guardrail on the left shoulder.

Andrade was transported to Waterbury Hospital by Trinity Health of New England EMS, where he later died from his injuries, state police said.

DOT crash trucks responded to the scene to assist in closing the highway for approximately two hours, as state police conducted their on-scene accident investigation.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed this accident is asked to contact Trooper Daniel Murphy at 203-267-2200.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.