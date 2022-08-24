Contact Us
New Haven Daily Voice serves Hamden, Meriden, Milford, New Haven, Wallingford, Waterbury & West Haven
Return to your home site

Menu

New Haven Daily Voice serves Hamden, Meriden, Milford, New Haven, Wallingford, Waterbury & West Haven

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Alert Issued For Missing 16-Year-Old CT Girl
Police & Fire

18-Year-Old From Naugatuck Killed In Single-Vehicle Waterbury Crash

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
An 18-year-old man was killed after losing control of his vehicle and slamming into a metal guardrail.
An 18-year-old man was killed after losing control of his vehicle and slamming into a metal guardrail. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/CT State Police

An 18-year-old man was killed after losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a metal beam guardrail on a busy Connecticut roadway, state police said.

New Haven County resident Rian Andrade, of Naugatuck, was killed around 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23 on Route 8 in Waterbury.

According to Connecticut state police, Andrade was driving a Honda motorcycle when for unknown reasons, he veered to the left, drove through the grass median, and collided with the metal beam guardrail on the left shoulder. 

Andrade was transported to Waterbury Hospital by Trinity Health of New England EMS, where he later died from his injuries, state police said.

DOT crash trucks responded to the scene to assist in closing the highway for approximately two hours, as state police conducted their on-scene accident investigation. 

The case remains under investigation. 

Anyone who may have witnessed this accident is asked to contact Trooper Daniel Murphy at 203-267-2200.

to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.