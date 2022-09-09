Contact Us
New Haven Daily Voice serves Hamden, Meriden, Milford, New Haven, Wallingford, Waterbury & West Haven
Return to your home site

Menu

New Haven Daily Voice serves Hamden, Meriden, Milford, New Haven, Wallingford, Waterbury & West Haven

Nearby Sites

Police & Fire

12 Injured In Crash Near Orange Intersection

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A dozen people were injured when a pickup truck hit the back of a transit bus.
A dozen people were injured when a pickup truck hit the back of a transit bus. Photo Credit: Pixabay via diegoparra/Google Maps street view

A dozen people were hospitalized in Connecticut after a transit bus was rear-ended by a pickup truck.

The crash took place in New Haven County around 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, in the town of Orange on Route 34 near the intersection with Racebrook Road.

An initial investigation revealed that a Connecticut Transit bus was stopped for a red light when it was hit from the rear by a pickup truck, said the Orange Police Department.

Sun glare may have been a factor, police said.

Orange police, fire, and EMS resources responded, but no life-threatening injuries were reported, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck and over a dozen passengers from the bus were transported to area hospitals for evaluation, they added.

Anyone with witness information may contact Officer Ristaino at 203-891-2130.

to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.