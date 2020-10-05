10-Year-Old Overdoses On Marijuana; Family Makes Citizens' Arrest

The family of a 10-year-old who bought and ate edible marijuana made a citizen’s arrest on the alleged dealer.

Naugatuck Connecticut Police were called to Spring Street on Sunday, Oct. 4, around 7 p.m. for a possible fight. Upon arrival, officers found two suspects, an adult male, and juvenile female, being detained by citizens, police said.

The incident that led to the citizens' action began around 3 p.m., police said, when two juveniles ages 13 and 10 had purchased edible marijuana from a dealer using a social media platform, police said.

The children ate the marijuana and became ill; the 10-year-old was brought to the hospital for treatment, police said.

The family of the juveniles told police they went on social media to find out who had sold their children drugs. When they found the alleged dealer, the family set up a “purchase” to lure the suspects to the scene, police said.

When the suspects arrived, the family allegedly confronted them and detained them until police arrived, police said. The suspects - Xavier Roldan, 21, of Southington, and a 17-year-old girl - were taken into custody, police said.

Roldan and the girl are facing drug charges as well as the risk of injury and assault for their sale of drugs to juveniles and their subsequent overdose, police said.

Upon searching the suspects’ vehicle, police allegedly found:

- $6,675 in cash

- 40 packets of edible THC gummies

- 176 THC vape cartridges

- 106 Nicotine vape cartridges (which were being illegally sold)

- And 4.89 pounds of marijuana including THC “wax,” which is a type of concentrate, police said.

The street value of the marijuana is around $30,000-$45,000, police said.

Roldan is being held on a $500,000 bond and the girl was remanded to juvenile detention, police said.

