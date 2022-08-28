1 Suspect Nabbed, Another At Large After Robbery Near Milford Convenience Store

One suspect has been apprehended and another remains at large after a robbery near a Connecticut convenience store.

The robbery happened on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 27 in Milford at Speedy Mart at 109 Meadowside Rd.

Two Black male suspects held the victim at gunpoint with a facsimile firearm in his vehicle and stole a bag belonging to him, Milford Police said.

They then fled the area.

On Sunday morning, Aug. 28, Milford Police announced that at about 10 p.m. Saturday, the suspect vehicle was stopped by Bridgeport Police.

"One of the individuals in the vehicle matched the description of one of the suspects," Milford Police said. "The victim’s bag and the facsimile firearm used in the robbery were found in the vehicle."

Milford Police responded and arrested Niza Clark, age 18, of Stratford.

Clark was charged with:

First-degree robbery

First-degree conspiracy to commit robbery

Fifth-degree larceny

Fifth-degree conspiracy to commit larceny

Stealing a firearm

Conspiracy to commit stealing a firearm

Criminal possession of a firearm

Clark is being held on a $250,000 bond and will appear in Milford Court on Monday, Aug. 29.

The investigation for the second suspect is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

