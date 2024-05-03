Pilot Killed After Plane Headed To New Haven Crashes

The plane crashed around 7:10 a.m., Thursday, May 2, near Daniel Village, Georgia, and was headed for New Haven, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office in Augusta, Georgia.

The Federal Aviation Authority said the Beechcraft 36 crashed in a residential neighborhood. Only the pilot was on board. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate, the FAA said.

Augusta University and Augusta Baptist Church confirmed the pilot was Jason McKenzie, associate director of philanthropy at the school.

No information was available on why McKenzie was headed to New Haven.

The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

