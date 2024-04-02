The incident took place in New Haven County around 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 2 in the area of Red Bridge at the intersection of Oregon Road and River Road in Meriden.

According to Lt. Darrine McKay of the Meriden Police, a person using a metal detector/magnet in the river located what was believed to be a pipe bomb.

McKay said the bomb had been wrapped in a T-shirt and was submerged under the water on the riverbed.

Meriden Police evacuated the area and all of the necessary safety precautions were taken while the Connecticut State Police bomb squad was called, McKay said.

McKay said the bomb squad confirmed the item to be a pipe bomb.

According to bomb squad personnel, the device was consistent with similar pipe bombs that had been discovered and removed in years past from the same general vicinity in the river, he added.

"The bomb was determined to be inert at this time and posed no danger once examined and removed by the bomb squad personnel," McKay said.

He said the pipe bomb had most probably been in the water for many years and went undiscovered at the time the bomb squad was out for a similar call years ago.

The pipe bomb was properly disposed of and removed by bomb squad personnel.

