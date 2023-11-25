Person Struck, Killed By MTA Train In Ansonia

The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24 in New Haven County.

The train had departed from Waterbury just after 1 p.m., due into Bridgeport on the Metro-North New Haven line at 1:58 p.m., and was traveling at 42 miles per hour in Ansonia, normal speed for the section of track, MTA Police Department spokesperson Aaron Donovan said.

The engineer observed a white man, approximately 65 years old, crouched on the tracks about 200 feet north of the Division Street railroad crossing.

The train's engineer activated emergency brakes and subsequently stated that as the train approached, the man made no attempt to get out of the way of the train, which was unable to stop before impacting the trespasser, who was pronounced dead by Ansonia EMS at 1:57 p.m.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

Metro-North initially suspended service on the Waterbury branch as a result of the incident.

Metro-North arranged for buses to transport passengers aboard the train involved in the incident to Derby-Shelton, where they were able to board a southbound train to Bridgeport.

Train service on the Waterbury Branch resumed at approximately 8:30 p.m., and all delays were cleared by approximately 11:30 p.m.

