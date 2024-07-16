Notorious Meriden After-Hours Club Raided, Nets 3 Arrests, More To Come, Police Say

The incident occurred in New Haven County on Saturday, July 13, at 190 Grove St., in Meriden.

According to Lt. Darrin McKay of the Meriden Police, the purpose of the search was to recover evidence from a recent assault that occurred at the property.

McKay said many of the problems have arisen due to an after-hours event on the second floor of the building.

He added that the operation on July 13 occurred at 2:45 a.m. and was a collaborative effort between Meriden Police and the Connecticut State Police.

During the service of the search warrant, Meriden Police discovered evidence of alcohol sales. Several other items of evidence were seized, police said.

In addition, two people were arrested for inferring with police, including:

Stephen Jenkins, age 38, of Meriden

Alyssa Clausell, age 36 , of Meriden

During a search of the second floor, the Meriden Police also discovered a firearm hidden in the couch. One of the men present, Raphael Jacobs, age 41, of Meriden, was arrested for the gun.

McKay said Jacobs is a convicted felon and was charged with criminal possession of a firearm. Jacobs was issued a $500,000 bond, which he posted.

More arrests as a result of this investigation are expected.

