Northford Man Kills Daughter's 2-Year-Old Dog: 'We Too Are Appalled, Disturbed,' Police Say

New Haven County resident Arnaldo Silva of Northford, age 51, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 15 after killing his daughter's two-year-old dog at his Woodvale Drive home, North Branford Police announced.

The events leading to Silva's arrest began on Monday, Nov. 13 just before 11:30 p.m., when authorities responded to the home and found a blood trail leading from the living room, down the hallway, and into Silva's bedroom, police said.

Officers saw that Silva's clothes were covered in blood and also noticed that he had a bloody nose. He also appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to authorities.

Because of his rough state and the fact that he became uncooperative with officers, police had Silva taken to Yale New Haven Hospital to receive medical treatment.

Police then completed a sweep of the residence and found that Silva's daughter's 2-year-old bulldog was dead. Officers also found a bloody kitchen knife in the dog kennel, the department said. The bulldog was later taken to the University of Connecticut Veterinary Medical for an autopsy in order to find the exact cause of death.

After an investigation conducted with the New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office and East Haven Animal Control, an arrest warrant for Silva was applied for on Tuesday, Nov. 14. This signed warrant was received by police the next day, after which Silva was taken into custody. He is charged with:

Cruelty to animals;

Second-degree threatening.

Silva was later held on bond and appeared in court on Thursday morning, Nov. 16.

North Branford Police Deputy Chief James Lovelace commented on the horrific incident.

"Incidents like this one remind us of the complex challenges law enforcement officers face every day," he said, adding, "We too are appalled and disturbed by this atrocious violent crime and our heart and deepest sympathy go out to all involved."

