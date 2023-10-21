North Haven Increases Staffing After 46 Vehicle Burglaries In Week

The crimes are taking place in New Haven County in North Haven.

"Criminals are smashing windows to locked vehicles and looking for items of value," the North Haven Police Department said.

The crimes are taking place throughout town in commercial parking lots and residential neighborhoods.

To help combat the problem, the department has increased staffing on overnight shifts with the assistance of grant funding to attempt to suppress these crimes.

Also, over the past week, there have been several stolen vehicles that have fled from officers who attempted to stop them.

" This is a problem throughout the state, and law enforcement needs your help," they added.

Streets affected by the break-ins include:

Maple Avenue

George Street

Blakeslee Avenue

Washington Avenue

State Street

Skiff Street

Monroe Street

Lynette Drive

Pool Road

Woodside Drive

Sackett Point Road

Ridgewood Avenue

Ansonia Drive

If anyone has surveillance video that can assist in the investigations, please contact the department at 203-239-5321.

