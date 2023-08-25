North Haven Firefighter/EMT Dies After Working 38-Hour Shift

The North Haven Fire Department made the announcement on Friday, Aug. 25, that Firefighter EMT Anthony Desimone, age 50, had just completed the shift around 6 p.m. when he suffered a medical emergency as he arrived home.

The 23-year department veteran died shortly after at Yale New Haven Hospital despite life-saving efforts by units from North Haven fire and police and Nelson Ambulance, the department said.

Desimone, who started his career as a volunteer with the North East Volunteer Fire Department, was involved with numerous civic organizations including the Knights of Columbus and the North Haven Little League.

The North Haven resident is survived by his wife and two children.

The department will share funeral arrangements once they are finalized.

"We want to thank all of the area departments and businesses for their support during this very difficult time," the department said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.