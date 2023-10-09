North Branford Resident Shot At Confronting Car Thief In Broad Daylight, Police Say

The incident took place in New Haven County in North Branford around 11 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 8 in the Northford section of town.

According to North Branford Police, the homeowner was alerted to an unknown man attempting to steal his white Audi which was parked in the driveway.

The homeowner attempted to confront the unknown man who began to run toward the street. Parked in the street, in front of the residence driveway was a black four-door Dodge Charger which was occupied by what appeared to be three other men, police said.

Police said as the man fled in the direction of the black Dodge Charger a passenger in the vehicle fired at least one round from a handgun at the homeowner.

"Fortunately, the homeowner was not struck and did not suffer any injuries," police added.

The man jumped into the car through the driver's window and the vehicle left the scene at a high rate of speed.

The North Branford Police Department responded to the 911 call and searched the area but did not locate the vehicle or offenders at this time.

The North Branford Detective Bureau responded to the scene to process the crime scene and coordinate the ongoing criminal investigation.

"This incident serves as a reminder to our residents to call 911 and not confront these dangerous felons who continue to commit these dangerous and violent crimes throughout Connecticut and now North Branford," police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Robert Deko at 203-484-2703.

Callers may remain anonymous.

