Nick Donofrio, Daniel Hand Grad, ID'd As College Student Killed Entering Wrong Home Near Campus

New information has emerged on the 20-year-old college student from Connecticut who was shot and killed while trying to enter the wrong house near the campus of the University of South Carolina.

Nick Donofrio
Nick Donofrio Photo Credit: nick.donofrio Instagram
by Joe Lombardi & Cecilia Levine

Nicholas Donofrio's LinkedIn profile says he was a junior studying exercise science, and transferred to the university in 2022, after playing basketball as a freshman for the University of New England in Biddeford, Maine.

His UNE bio says he graduated from Daniel Hand High School in Madison, Connecticut.

Donofrio was found dead having suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body, on the front porch of a home on the 500 block of South Holly Street in Columbia, South Carolina, around 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, the city's police department said.

While the incident was originally reported as a burglary, a preliminary information indicates Donofrio lives on the same street and entered the wrong home, authorities said.

The home is about 2 miles from the main campus of the University of South Carolina.

An investigation is ongoing regarding the circumstances of the case.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

