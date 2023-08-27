Nick Donofrio, Daniel Hand Grad, ID'd As College Student Killed Entering Wrong Home Near Campus

Nicholas Donofrio's LinkedIn profile says he was a junior studying exercise science, and transferred to the university in 2022, after playing basketball as a freshman for the University of New England in Biddeford, Maine.

His UNE bio says he graduated from Daniel Hand High School in Madison, Connecticut.

Donofrio was found dead having suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body, on the front porch of a home on the 500 block of South Holly Street in Columbia, South Carolina, around 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, the city's police department said.

While the incident was originally reported as a burglary, a preliminary information indicates Donofrio lives on the same street and entered the wrong home, authorities said.

The home is about 2 miles from the main campus of the University of South Carolina.

An investigation is ongoing regarding the circumstances of the case.

