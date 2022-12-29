Woman Assaulted, Robbed Pumping Gas In Ansonia, Police Say

A woman pumping gas at a Connecticut gas station was injured after being assaulted and then robbed by at least one person armed with a gun.

The incident took place in New Haven County at the Cumberland Farms on Pershing Drive in Ansonia around 4 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27.

According to the Ansonia Police, several suspects, driving a stolen vehicle, confronted, assaulted, and robbed a woman who was pumping gas.

At least one suspect was armed with a firearm. The suspects fled in the stolen vehicle after the incident, police said.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Police said the stolen vehicle was later located by the Bridgeport Auto Theft Task Force in Bridgeport. The vehicle was seized by Ansonia detectives and several possible suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885.

All information can be kept confidential.

