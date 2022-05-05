Waterbury Man Sentenced For Distributing Fentanyl

A 33-year-old Connecticut man has been sentenced for distributing fentanyl.

Marbin Jimenez, of Waterbury, was sentenced on Wednesday, May 4, to 57 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to Leonard Boyle, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.

He pleaded guilty on Nov. 1, 2021, Boyle reported.

Investigators determined that a Waterbury-based drug trafficking organization, run by Nestor Sosa-Ortiz, received large amounts of heroin and fentanyl from suppliers in New York and Connecticut, and would distribute the narcotics in New Haven County, the US Attorney's Office said.

Sosa-Ortiz was arrested in May of 2019 and continued controlling the organization while incarcerated, Boyle said.

On Nov. 6, 2019, 15 members of the organization were charged with conspiring to distribute heroin and fentanyl, and a 16th defendant was added in January 2020, according to the report.

Boyle said Jimenez was then identified as a redistributor for the organization, with investigators conducting controlled purchases of fentanyl from him on three occasions in July and August of 2020.

He has been detained since he was arrested on Aug. 31, 2020, the US Attorney's Office said.

The US Attorney's Office said when Jimenez was arrested, he was found in possession of:

About 150 grams of fentanyl

Kilogram presses

Digital scales

A drug ledger

The Drug Enforcement Administration New Haven Task Force and the Waterbury Police Department conducted the investigation, Boyle said.

