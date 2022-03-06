Waterbury Man Admits To Making Video Of Himself Engaging In Sex With Child

A man may spend up to 20 years in prison after admitting to sexually assaulting a teenager, recording it, and uploading it to his Google account in Connecticut.

New Haven County resident Yehudi Manzano, age 37, of Waterbury, pleaded guilty to a child exploitation charge following his 2018 arrest for sexually abusing a teen.

US Attorney Leonard Boyle said that on Aug. 21, 2016, Manzano sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in Connecticut, video recorded the assault with his cell phone, and uploaded the video to his Google account.

Manzano was identified as a suspect by investigators and he was arrested on related state charges on Nov. 10 that year.

On Wednesday, March 2, Manzano pleaded guilty to one count of transportation of child pornography, which carries a mandatory minimum term of five years and a maximum term of 20 years in prison.

Manzano remains released on a $300,000 bond. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, May 25.

