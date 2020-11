Police have identified the two victims of a fatal motor vehicle accident involving a wrong-way driver on I-95.

On Wednesday around 2 a.m., Connecticut State Police responded to a wreck involving a tractor-trailer and a car on I-95 near exits 64 and 63 in Clinton.

The victims who died are Olger Armijos, 35, and Heraldo Solano, 41, both of New Haven, according to WFSB.

The highway was reopened on Wednesday around 9:45 a.m.

