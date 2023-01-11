Three Teens Nabbed Street Racing Stolen Cars After Wallingford Crash

Three teens ages 18 to 13 were nabbed by Connecticut state police after a street racing crash on I-91 in Wallingford.

The incident took place in Wallingford around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, on I-91 near Exit 13.

According to state police, when troopers arrived on the scene they found an Infiniti SUV and a Hyundai sedan that had crashed. The occupants had run from the scene, witnesses said.

An investigation found that the SUV was traveling in the left lane with the Hyundai in the center lane next to the SUV, both traveling at high rates of speed when they collided, state police said.

Both vehicles were reported stolen, state police said.

A state police K-9 handler responded to the scene and searched the area for the teens including Robert John Barbera, age 18, of Meriden, and two juveniles ages 15 and 13, state police said.

The three were nabbed by Wallingford Police on Woodhouse Avenue after being alerted to the location by the K-9s.

During a search, Barbera and the 15-year-old were found in possession of marijuana, state police said.

Barbera was charged with:

Larceny of a motor vehicle

Reckless endangerment

Risk of injury to a child

Criminal trover

Interfering with an officer or resisting arrest

Evading responsibility

Possession of a controlled substance

Reckless driving

Illegal racing on a highway

Operating a motor vehicle without a license

Failure to drive in a proper lane.

He was held on a $100,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

The 15-year-old was charged with:

Larceny of a motor vehicle

Reckless endangerment

Criminal trover

Interfering with an officer or resisting arrest

Evading responsibility

Possession of a controlled substance

Reckless driving

Illegal racing on a highway

Operating a motor vehicle without a license

Failure to drive in a proper lane.

The 13-year-old was charged with:

Larceny of a motor vehicle

Reckless endangerment

Criminal trover

Interfering with an officer or resisting arrest

Evading responsibility

Reckless driving

Illegal racing on a highway

Failure to drive in a proper lane.

The juveniles were released on a promise to appear ticket and are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

