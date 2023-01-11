Third Person Charged In Blaze At Southbury Training School

A third person has been charged by Connecticut State Police for allegedly setting fire to a cottage located on Southbury Training property.

Litchfield County resident Julia Ninno, age 18, of New Milford, turned herself in to state police on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in connection with the fire that started around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Firefighters responded to the area of 24 Village Road in Southbury after receiving a report of smoke, according to the arrest warrant.

Police said the eight cottages in this area are abandoned and are often used by vagrants.

A single-story cottage and its surrounding brush were found to be on fire, according to the report.

Multiple agencies responded to extinguish the blaze, which ultimately destroyed the building, police said.

No injuries were reported.

After the fire was extinguished, arson inspectors determined that a person had intentionally lit the fire, the arrest warrant states.

State police first arrested Gregory Phillip Gulick, age 21, of Southbury, on Wednesday, Jan. 4, and charged him with third-degree arson for allegedly using a Bic lighter and gasoline to start the fire, the warrant said.

Days later, police arrested Litchfield County resident Juliana Sullivan, age 18, of New Milford, for allegedly taking part in the crime, officials said.

Ninno, who is free on a $50,000 bond, was charged with:

Criminal trespass

Criminal liability acts of another/arson

Conspiracy to commit arson

State police said the case is now closed and don't expect further arrests.

