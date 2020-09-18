Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
New Haven Daily Voice serves New Haven, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

New Haven Daily Voice serves New Haven, CT

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Sacred Heart University Quarantines Entire Dorm; Quinnipiac Reports First Case
News

Starbucks Closes In Downtown New Haven

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
195 Church St. in downtown New Haven.
195 Church St. in downtown New Haven. Photo Credit: Google Maps Streetview

One out of four New Haven Starbucks has closed.

The downtown New Haven Starbucks on Church Street is just one of many storefronts shuttered by the chain since they announced, in June, the intent to close 400 stores

The closure came as a surprise even to the location's management and employees, according to the New Haven Independent.

Customers were notified of the closure via a sign on the cafe's door reading: "as of Sept. 13 this location has now been closed." The sign also noted that any mobile orders made to that store will be transferred to the Chapel Street location.

In their announcement of mass store closures in June, Starbucks said that energy would be diverted into "convenience-led formats" like curbside pickup, mobile-only pickup, and drive-thru locations.

In July, the Seattle-based coffee mogul announced that their third-quarter revenue, at $4.2 billion, was down by 38 percent from 2019 due to the impact of COVID-19.

For people missing the downtown cafe, the next-closest Starbucks is an eight-minute walk across the Green at 1068-1070 Chapel St.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

New Haven Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.