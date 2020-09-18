Starbucks Closes In Downtown New Haven

One out of four New Haven Starbucks has closed.

The downtown New Haven Starbucks on Church Street is just one of many storefronts shuttered by the chain since they announced, in June, the intent to close 400 stores.

The closure came as a surprise even to the location's management and employees, according to the New Haven Independent.

Customers were notified of the closure via a sign on the cafe's door reading: "as of Sept. 13 this location has now been closed." The sign also noted that any mobile orders made to that store will be transferred to the Chapel Street location.

In their announcement of mass store closures in June, Starbucks said that energy would be diverted into "convenience-led formats" like curbside pickup, mobile-only pickup, and drive-thru locations.

In July, the Seattle-based coffee mogul announced that their third-quarter revenue, at $4.2 billion, was down by 38 percent from 2019 due to the impact of COVID-19.

For people missing the downtown cafe, the next-closest Starbucks is an eight-minute walk across the Green at 1068-1070 Chapel St.

