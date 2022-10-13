Southern Connecticut State Student Killed In New Haven Stabbing

A man who was stabbed to death in Connecticut has been identified as a student at Southern Connecticut State University.

Nico Saraceni, age 29, was found around 9:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 10, in New Haven on Whalley Avenue, between Whittlesey Avenue and Osborn Avenue, said Officer Scott Shumway, of the New Haven Police.

American Medical Response transported Saraceni to Yale New Haven Hospital where he died from his injuries, he added.

“At this point in the investigation, it appears as if this was not a random act of violence. I do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time,” said Chief Karl Jacobson, of the New Haven Police.

Saraceni, who was a senior, studying creative writing and film studies, transferred to the college last year.

The college released a statement: "We were deeply saddened to learn yesterday about the death of one of our students, Nico Saraceni.

"Nico is remembered as “well-known and well-loved” with an “empathic, kind spirit and a true intellectual curiosity,” by two of his professors, Andrew Smyth and Erin Larkin."

Interdisciplinary Studies coordinator, Jordan Jones, describes him as “an amazingly thoughtful student with a creative flair and genuine passion for learning” who was excited to learn and grow.

Saraceni also worked at Frank Pepe’s Pizzeria in New Haven for the past year and a half.

Police ask that any witnesses contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS (8477).

