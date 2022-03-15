Officials Order Immediate Transfer Of Wallingford Nursing Home Residents

Connecticut officials have ordered the immediate transfer of 94 residents of a nursing home due to serious, widespread health and safety issues.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health said in an announcement on Monday, March 14, that it is working to facilitate transfers of the residents of the Quinnipiac Valley Center, located in the New Haven County town of Wallingford.

Officials said DPH conducted an investigation at the nursing home on Thursday, Feb. 10, and discovered "two findings of Immediate Jeopardy, meaning the violations are serious enough to risk imminent harm to life."

The nursing home is owned by Genesis Corporation, officials said.

Health officials made a plan of correction and appointed a temporary manager on Thursday, March 3, DPH reported.

The manager then reported to DPH other issues with the facility, which included "systemic problems with medication errors."

DPH identified five more findings of Immediate Jeopardy related to failure to properly administer medications to residents and failure to report adverse incidents to the health department.

“Any instance of Immediate Jeopardy is troubling, and most facilities can correct these deficiencies relatively quickly and successfully. Seven instances of Immediate Jeopardy are unprecedented in Connecticut and absolutely unacceptable,” said Manisha Juthani, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Health. “We have given QVC ample time to correct the issues and DPH staff have been monitoring the facility almost daily.

"We no longer have confidence that the facility can keep its residents safe. Moving people from their homes on short notice is a serious action that we do not take lightly. But we are convinced that this order is necessary to ensure the safety of all the residents there.”

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said the state found issues at the facility involving patient neglect, staffing, infection control measures, medication administration, and a lack of leadership.

