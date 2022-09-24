Nurse From Madison Sentenced For Tampering With Fentanyl Vials

A former nurse in Connecticut who admitted to tampering with anesthesia drugs while on the job is heading to federal prison.

New Haven County resident Bryan Wilson, age 40, of Madison, was sentenced to two years behind bars Thursday, Sept. 22, in federal court in Hartford after pleading guilty to tampering with a consumer product.

Federal prosecutors said Wilson was working as a nurse at The Vascular Experts, which provides outpatient medical procedures, when he took vials of fentanyl from a secure area in August and September 2021.

As part of his job, Wilson was responsible for sedating patients and had access to the area where vials of drugs were stored, prosecutors said.

Using syringes, he withdrew the fentanyl from vials and then reinjected saline into the vials to make it look like nothing was missing.

Wilson was finally caught and questioned when another nurse at the company noticed that vials had been tampered with.

He later admitted to stealing the drugs and using them to “treat a medical condition,” according to prosecutors.

In February 2022, Wilson pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with a consumer product.

In addition to his time in prison, a judge ordered Wilson to complete three years of post-release supervision and pay a $5,000 fine.

He also surrendered his nursing license.

