New Haven Man Sentenced For Trafficking Fentanyl, Heroin

A Connecticut man will spend years in federal prison after being sentenced for his role in a drug-trafficking operation, authorities announced.

New Haven resident Quentine Davis, age 31, was sentenced by US District Judge Janet Bond Arterton to 63 months behind bars, followed by three years of supervised release after admitting to trafficking fentanyl and heroin throughout the region.

US Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said that the DEA New Haven Task Force launched an investigation late in 2019 into the distribution of heroin and fentanyl in New Haven and Waterbury.

The investigation - which prosecutors said included thousands of intercepted calls over court-authorized wiretaps - determined that suspect Wilton Reynoso was receiving shipments of fentanyl and heroin from a source in New York and then selling them to other drug distributors in Connecticut.

It is alleged that Reynoso supplied Tyson Quinones with heroin and fentanyl, which Quinones then sold to his own customers in Waterbury, and also distributed to other dealers in New Haven.

Davis worked with at least one of the dealers to sell fentanyl, heroin, and crack cocaine to a large customer base in and around New Haven, according to prosecutors.

In June 2020, investigators sought to arrest Reynoso and Quinones, both of Waterbury, after intercepting a series of calls indicating that Reynoso and Quinones were planning to conduct a 200-gram heroin transaction.

That day, Avery said that Quinones was arrested at the anticipated meeting place.

Reynoso fled from the meeting scene in his vehicle, which was found abandoned nearby, they noted. He was later arrested after he returned to the vehicle.

A search of a location in Waterbury that Reynoso used to store narcotics found more than a kilogram of a mixture of fentanyl and heroin, and items used to process and package narcotics.

Davis has been detained since his arrest in August 2020. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute, and to possess with intent to distribute, 40 grams or more of fentanyl in December 2021.

Prosecutors noted that Reynoso, Quinones, and Pittman also pleaded guilty to their roles in the operation.

Quinones and Pittman are still awaiting sentencing. Reynoso was sentenced to 60 months in prison and faces deportation back to the Dominican Republic at the end of his term.

