New Haven Man Found Shot Dead On City Street, Police Say

A 23-year-old man was found shot dead on a city street after police in Connecticut responded to a Shotspotter alert.

The incident took place in New Haven around 3:15 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1, on Grand Avenue between Poplar Street and Blatchley Avenue.

Officers responding to the area located Dontae Myers, of New Haven, who had been shot, said Officer Scott Shumway, of the New Haven Police.

American Medical Response transported the victim to Yale New Haven Hospital where he died from his injuries, Shumway said.

The Bureau of Identification responded to the scene and collected ballistic evidence. Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are leading the investigation.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477) or email to ECIC@newhavenct.gov.

