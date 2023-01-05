New Haven Man, Age 30, Critical Following Shooting

A 30-year-old Connecticut man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot on a city street.

The incident took place in New Haven around 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, on Chapel Street, between Beers Street and Orchard Street.

Responding officers located a 30-year-old New Haven man who had been shot. American Medical Response transported the victim to Yale New Haven Hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries, said Officer Scott Shumway, of the New Haven Police.

The Bureau of Identification responded to the scene and collected ballistic evidence. Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are leading the investigation.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477) or email to ECIC@newhavenct.gov.

