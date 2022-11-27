Naugatuck Infant Stabbed, Dismembered Laid To Rest, Search Continues For Father

As investigators continue to work around the clock to apprehend the father of an 11-month-old Connecticut girl he allegedly killed and dismembered, her family laid her to rest in a private ceremony.

The homicide occurred in New Haven County in the 100 Block of Millville Ave. in Naugatuck on Friday, November 18.

Camilla Francisquini was laid to rest on Friday, Nov. 25, during a private ceremony surrounded by her family and loved ones in Naugatuck.

Christopher Francisquini, age 31, of Naugatuck, whose police say has an extensive criminal history, killed the child and fled, said the Naugatuck Police.

She was found by a family member around 11:30 a.m. who contacted police, police said.

Since the gruesome murder, Francisquini has been on the run with local, state, and federal authorities searching for him.

"We will continue to seek Justice for Camilla, and put forth every effort to apprehend her murderer," the department said. "We ask the public to keep Camilla’s family in your hearts and prayers in the coming days as they continue to navigate an unimaginable loss."

Francisquini was allegedly involved in a fight with the toddler's mother in Waterbury after the killing, police said.

The mother, who has not been identified, was not injured, police said.

Police said following the fight, Francisquini took off a court-ordered GPS tracking device and destroyed his cell phone. He was allegedly spotted once in New Haven on Quinnipiac Avenue around 4 p.m. on Nov 18, police added.

Once captured, Francisquini will be charged with murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a minor. The murder charge comes with a mandatory life sentence if he is convicted.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Christopher Francisquini is asked to contact Naugatuck Police at 203-729-5221 or the confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.

