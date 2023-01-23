Minivan Crashes Into DEA Agents: New Haven Man Faces Narcotics Distribution Charges

A New Haven man faces decades in prison for drug charges after crashing his minivan into a car being driven by federal agents who were surveilling him, officials said.

New Haven resident Derrick Brock, age 36, also known as "Dereck Brock," is charged with intending to distribute fentanyl and crack cocaine and crashing his minivan into a vehicle containing federal Drug Enforcement Agency agents on Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to an announcement by Vanessa Avery, the US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

On the day of the crash, around 5:20 a.m., DEA agents and New Haven Police officers came across Brock in a minivan parked in New Haven on Elliott Street and suspected that he was distributing narcotics from the vehicle.

When agents ran his license plate number and discovered that it had no record, they activated their sirens to try and stop Brock. However, instead of stopping, Brock drove his vehicle at high speeds through stop sticks that deflated his tires before crashing head-on into the car occupied by the DEA agents.

Brock then got out of the minivan and tried running from the area, but was caught in the backyard of a home on Orchard Street. He was then taken to a hospital along with two DEA special agents for injuries from the crash.

Distribution quantities of fentanyl and crack cocaine were later found after a search of Brock's person and minivan.

Brock was indicted on Thursday, Jan. 19, and charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine base. He faces up to 20 years in prison and has been in prison since the day of the crash.

