Milford Man Nabbed Stealing Catalytic Converter, Police Say

A Connecticut man was charged with larceny after allegedly being caught in the act of stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the driveway of a home.

New Haven County resident Anthony Machia, age 38, of Milford, was arrested on Wednesday, April 13.

Machia was caught after Milford Police responded to 39 Baker St. regarding possible larceny in progress.

The victim stated he had been in his garage at this time and heard a noise that he believed sounded like cutting metal, police said.

He then walked to his driveway where he spotted a man actively cutting the catalytic converter off of his vehicle, police said.

The victim described the man as wearing dark-colored clothing and riding a bike.

Officers checked the area and found a man matching this description; however, the suspect fled the scene leaving his bicycle behind, police said.

Help from the Seymour Police department's K-9 team was requested and within a short time Machia was captured on the baseball field at Jonathan Law High School, police said.

Machia was found to be in possession of a small ax, Sawzall blades, flashlights, and an LED headlamp which are consistent with tools used to cut catalytic converters off vehicles, police added.

Machia was placed under arrest and charged with larceny and criminal mischief.

He posted a $20,000 bond and was given a court date in May.

