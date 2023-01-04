Man Found Dead Inside Waterbury Apartment Building, Police Say

Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a Connecticut apartment building.

The man was found in New Haven County around 10:15 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4 in Waterbury at 144 Grove St.

Waterbury Police responded to the building to help evacuate residents after a carbon monoxide alarm was sounded, said Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police.

Officers working the evacuation found the dead man in a common area of the building, Bessette said.

The building was later determined to be safe for occupancy.

The investigation was turned over to the Detective Bureau and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

